Texas DPS name 2 women as latest arrests after May protests at State Capitol

From left to right: Dominque Hernandez, 19, and Mary Weaver, 22, were arrested and charged related to protests at the State Capitol in May. (Austin Police Department Photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced two more arrests happened this week related to protests at the State Capitol in May.

Special agents booked Mary Jane Weaver, 22, into the Travis County Jail Wednesday on charges of felony assault of a public servant, riot and interference with public duties. They said she was among several protesters who intentionally damaged the Capitol building, monuments and fixtures as well as DPS patrol vehicles. The agency also said protesters hurt several state troopers.

DPS stated special agents also arrested Dominque Natalie Hernandez, 19, on Thursday. She’s accused of causing more than $7,000 in damage for allegedly vandalizing several buildings in downtown Austin, including the Dewitt C. Greer Building. She also faces a rioting charge for allegedly being involved in the Capitol protests on May 31, according to DPS.

Both women are from Austin, DPS stated.

These arrests come after DPS announced the apprehension of two suspects on June 30 and another two on July 10.

In their latest news release Friday, DPS said its investigation is ongoing, and more arrests would happen soon.