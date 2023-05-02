AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety launched an investigation following a deadly hit-and-rush crash along U.S. Hwy. 183 late last week.

DPS troopers are looking into a Saturday night crash involving a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle. Just before midnight, the motorcyclist was heading south along U.S. Hwy. 183 at the intersection of FM 973 when a vehicle hit them.

Per a DPS release, the motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene. The vehicle fled while “dragging the Suzuki underneath the front of the vehicle for approximately three miles south” before entering the SH-45 toll ramp, per the release.

A portion of a GM headlamp was found at the crash site. A witness indicated a possible 2014 to 2018 Cadillac Escalade was involved.

Investigators are continuing to look into the crash and anyone with information is asked to contact the Texas DPS Communications office by calling 512-424-7193.