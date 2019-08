AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for public assistance tracking down a vehicle that left the scene of a fatal hit and run on June 22.

According to DPS, 43-year-old Juan Desaniago Jr. was walking northbound along Farm to Market Road 1625 about 1.5 miles east of Austin around 10 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is encouraged to call Austin Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. Tips will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.