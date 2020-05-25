Texas doctors report large drop in patient visits, revenue during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Doctor’s offices in Texas are struggling to make it because of the coronavirus pandemic. A majority say they’ve seen patient visits cut in half or more, according to a release from the Texas Medical Association.

Within weeks of the first reported coronavirus cases in Travis County, Austin’s Beansprout Pediatrics says in-person visits dropped as much as 70%.

“We had to get creative about what we were doing in terms of pay, in terms of hours, in terms of contracts and that’s difficult,” Dr. Brian Temple, a pediatrician with Bean Sprout Pediatrics, said.

Temple says in-person visits have remained around 50% down since the middle of March. To adjust, Temple says he and his partner cut their own salaries by 50% and other doctors in the practice took a 30% cut.

“The medical aspect is what I’m worried about with the increasing number of missed vaccines,” Temple said.

Temple is among the 75% of Travis County doctors who say they’ve taken a significant pay cut during the pandemic. Texas Medical Association President Dr. Diana Fite says it’s part of a statewide trend.

“People have been very afraid of catching coronavirus, including the personnel that work in doctor’s offices and the physicians themselves, so a lot of them essentially had to shut down,” Dr. Fite said.

A recent survey of TMA doctors found more than a quarter reported their revenue dropped between 76% and 100%. Only 2% reported no change to their revenue and 5% were unsure on their revenue change.

Doctor survey from Texas Medical Association

The same survey found 68% of Texas doctors had their hours reduced and 62% reported salary reductions. Only 6% reported being furloughed or laid off, according to the survey. Temple says it’s important for parents to start bringing their kids back for their health and the community’s health.

Doctor survey from Texas Medical Association

“We’re safe, and every doctor’s office I know is way cleaner than any grocery store, probably our cars, probably our houses, we do a really good job,” Temple said.

Temple and his partner are still taking 30% pay cuts, but, as more patients return, the rest of the doctors on staff are back to their full salaries.