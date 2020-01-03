Texas Disposal Systems promote recycling Christmas trees for free till the end of January

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 12 days of Christmas will soon wrap up on January 5 and with the end of the holiday season, many are stuck with a withering decoration.

Before tossing the tree in the trash, Texas Disposal Systems (TDS) hopes you’ll dispose of it at one of the Central Texas dropoff sites around Austin and go green with your evergreen.

“‘Tis the season, right?” Wendy Bradley said. She has served as TDS’ Community Relations Manager for almost four years. “We are really excited at TDS to take the season to the next level now. Keep it green, and help people as they clean up after the holidays. We know this weekend will be a big one for everyone as everybody’s trying, you know, get ready for the start of their new year.”

She along with the company average 400 or so Christmas trees, etc. each year and expects this year to be the same.

“It’s always better to aim for more because we know that every tree and every piece of material that comes through that can be recycled or composted or reused… makes us better environmental stewards,” Bradley said.

Program In-Depth and Information

TDS started its Christmas tree recycle program on December 26, 2019, and wants the public to know you still have time to recycle your centerpiece along with other decorations free of charge.

But there are a few catches.

The trees and decorations must be organic, living and unflocked (without paint). No artificial or contaminated materials. The program’s goal is to repurpose your trash into nutrient-rich mulch and compost.

The TDS Landfill showed off their processes to KXAN Friday morning at their composting site.

Bradley said of the importance to recycle these holiday items:

It’s really important just to try to always remember that, you know, we have one Earth, we have limited amount of space here. Doing the right thing by just doing this small thing of recycling and composting your tree instead of sending it off to the landfill is very helpful to our environment. Bradley

TDS is also accepting more.

Holly

Pumpkins

Other living decorations

They can all be disposed at six different collection sites who will all be open through January 31 expect one omitted which closed in December:

TDS Landfill Creedmoor Mon-Sat 7am-Sunset / Sun Closed — 3016 FM 1327 Creedmoor, TX 78610 Ph: 512.421.1362

TDS & Garden-Ville Bee Cave Mon-Fri 8am-5pm / Sat 8am-3pm / Sun Closed — 4001 RR 620 S. Bee Cave, TX 78738 Ph: 512.263.5265

TDS & Garden-Ville Georgetown Mon-Fri 8am-5pm / Sat 8am-3pm / Sun Closed — 250 W.L. Walden Dr., Georgetown, TX 78626 Ph: 512.930.1715

Garden-Ville SARA San Antonio Mon-Fri 8am-4pm / Sat Closed / Sun Closed — 1280 FM 1516 N., Converse, TX 78109 Ph: 210.483.1951

Garden-Ville Victoria Mon-Fri 7am-5pm / Sat 7am-1pm / Sun Closed — 18125 FM 1686, Victoria, TX 77905 Ph: 361.897.1500

The finished composts and mulches will be available for purchase at Garden-Ville stores throughout Central Texas.

Trees and decorations must be free of flocking, lights, ornaments, metal and other non-living contaminants, per the TDS’ press release. A $45 contamination fee will be assessed for trees and decorations that have not been cleaned. When bringing loads for drop off, please ensure materials are tied and secured, per Texas law. For more information, visit their website.