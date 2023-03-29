Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 29, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the Texas Democracy Foundation voted to keep the Texas Observer up and running as a nonprofit publication.

The Texas Democracy Foundation previously told its staff Monday it was laying off employees, including journalists and editors, and stopping publication Friday, March 31, according to the Texas Observer website.

The layoffs were rescinded by the board Wednesday afternoon.

Additionally, a GoFundMe was created, so readers and supporters of the Observer could “give a lifeline to staff and journalists,” the website said. As of Wednesday, the fundraiser raised $278,654 of a $300,000 goal.

The Observer said shutting the publication down would affect staff who need to pay their rent, bills and take care of their families.

“It would cause journalists to lose credibility with those who have supported stories already published or in progress, including their recent series on women’s health and threats to Texas rivers,” the Observer said. “The impact of this shutdown on the current team is devastating.”