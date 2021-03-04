Texas delivery driver taken in by couple during winter storm gains national attention after KXAN story

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Feb. 18, Chelsea Timmons, a delivery driver who lived five days with strangers during the winter storm talked to KXAN News. Timmons’ car got stuck on the driveway of a house where she was delivering groceries, and the customers, Nina Richardson and Doug Condon, insisted she stay.

It is now March 4, and that story has spread all over the country. The KXAN article was linked in TODAY and People. Dozens of other news stations shared the story of the new friendship forged between Timmons, Richardson and Condon.

Timmons is now back home safe in Houston. She said she still gets requests for interviews, and strangers have recognized her on the street. She recently appeared on The Ellen Show where she was gifted $10,000.

“It blew up in a way I never imagined,” Timmons said. “I have hundreds of friend requests from random people, some date offers, articles pop up in Portuguese, and I had a newspaper in Germany reach out to me it’s just been crazy.”

Timmons said she wanted people to know there are kind people out there when she shared her experience.

“As I listen to more and more stories of the aftermath of the storm it just makes me so much more grateful that this is where I was, and that is where I needed to be,” Timmons said. “I just get chills that I was able to stay with them and meet such wonderful people.”