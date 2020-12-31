Texas court upholds Meagan Work’s conviction after appeal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The conviction for a woman who plead guilty to playing a role in the death of her son, Colton Turner, was upheld by a Texas district appeals court Thursday.

In September 2014, Turner’s body was found in southeast Austin. He was just two years old.

Nearly four years later, Work pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and injury to a child by omission charges in the case. Her plea deal allowed for another charge that would’ve placed blame on her for Turner’s death to be dropped.

She was finally sentenced to 30 years in prison in November 2018.

“Having reviewed the record and the parties’ arguments, the Court holds that there was no reversible error in the trial court’s judgments of conviction. Therefore, the Court affirms the trial court’s judgments of conviction,” the 3rd District Court of Appeals said in a court document.

Work’s then-boyfriend, Michael Turner, 32, also plead guilty to similar charges in connection with the case in February 2016.