Texas Capitol dark Wednesday night after large buildings told to conserve power downtown

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Capitol in downtown Austin is dark Wednesday night, after energy officials called for large buildings and residents alike to conserve power.

Texas state Rep. Donna Howard tweeted Wednesday evening, saying the “dome light and exterior lights that illuminate the Capitol will be turned off to preserve energy.”

Only ground lights are illuminated for safety purposes, Howard said. She thanked the Texas Department of Public Safety and the State Preservation Board for making it happen.

Earlier this week, many people were upset to see buildings downtown illuminated, while other residential areas in east and south Austin were left without power for days on end.

To help address the energy issue, Downtown Austin Alliance contacted large buildings downtown to conserve energy to help Austin Energy meet ERCOT’s demands to cut usage.

Even though it operates its own power grid, the University of Texas at Austin also dimmed its tower to stand in solidarity with Austin.

View of downtown Austin 2-16-21
Drone photo of a snowy downtown Austin on Feb 16, 2021. Photo by Jared Tennant

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss