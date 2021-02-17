Texas Capitol dark Wednesday night after large buildings told to conserve power downtown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Capitol in downtown Austin is dark Wednesday night, after energy officials called for large buildings and residents alike to conserve power.

Texas state Rep. Donna Howard tweeted Wednesday evening, saying the “dome light and exterior lights that illuminate the Capitol will be turned off to preserve energy.”

Only ground lights are illuminated for safety purposes, Howard said. She thanked the Texas Department of Public Safety and the State Preservation Board for making it happen.

Earlier this week, many people were upset to see buildings downtown illuminated, while other residential areas in east and south Austin were left without power for days on end.

To help address the energy issue, Downtown Austin Alliance contacted large buildings downtown to conserve energy to help Austin Energy meet ERCOT’s demands to cut usage.

Even though it operates its own power grid, the University of Texas at Austin also dimmed its tower to stand in solidarity with Austin.