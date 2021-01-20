No sign of protests Wednesday morning as Texas Capitol closed, businesses board up

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Capitol remains closed Wednesday as Inauguration Day gets underway and law enforcement from various agencies is on standby. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are patrolling the Capitol grounds amid threats of armed protests.

As of Wednesday morning, the Capitol was quiet, with just a few people including President Joe Biden supporters, stopping by. A few more stopped by early Wednesday afternoon as well.

Irene Carrillo, president of North Shore Democrats of Travis County Club, holds a sign supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris outside the Texas Capitol Jan. 20, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

Security at the closed grounds of the Texas Capitol before 10 a.m. Jan. 20, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris supporters outside the Texas Capitol Jan. 20, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

The south side of the Texas Capitol around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 20, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

The closed Texas State Capitol grounds on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20 (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

Only a few people showed up at the Texas Capitol early Wednesday afternoon to protest. (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

Only a few people showed up at the Texas Capitol early Wednesday afternoon to protest. (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

Several business owners along Congress Avenue boarded up their storefronts and others have decided to close for the day.

“I just didn’t want to put any of my people in harm’s way and with the type of people these demonstrations bring you don’t know what level of violence they’re able to commit, so there’s just no point of being here,” David Kruger, owner of Kruger’s Diamond Jewelers said. “It’s just precautionary.”

Kruger’s Diamond Jewelers sits just four blocks away from the Texas Capitol, less than a quarter of a mile, and following the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, he would rather be safe than sorry.

“Based on what happened in Washington D.C., that level of violence is something I don’t think I’ve ever seen,” Kruger said.

In a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety, officials confirmed they “deployed additional personnel and resources to the Texas State Capitol.”

Austin police said they have “reports of planned assemblies,” and they are working with DPS to ensure the public’s safety, and the Travis County Sheriff’s Department also has deputies on standby.