Texas Capitol building to reopen Monday, with new safety protocols

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas State Capitol is scheduled to open back up to the public Monday, Jan. 4, after a months-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there are some new protocols.

A release from the State Preservation Board says the public will only be able to enter though the north door, and masks worn over the nose and mouth will be required at all times while inside. Guests will also be required to social distance and there will be capacity limits.

There will be no public tours, groups or sponsored event space available, and all deliveries must be left at the loading dock.

COVID-19 testing will be accessible on the north plaza at no cost.

The building will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be closed Saturday and Sunday for cleaning.

The 87th Texas Legislative Session convenes Jan. 12 at 12 p.m. The House and Senate will manage public access to their respective offices and assemblies once convened and rules are adopted.