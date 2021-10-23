Texas campaigners put pressure on President Biden to declare climate emergency

Campaigners call on President Biden to act on the climate at a protest in Austin (Picture: KXAN/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas climate campaigners are turning up the heat on President Joe Biden ahead of the Global Climate Summit in Scotland next month.

Various groups including Extinction Rebellion and Clean Energy Now Texas held a rally in downtown Austin on Saturday morning, calling on the president to take decisive action.

They want President Biden to stop the use of fossil fuels and declare a national climate emergency.

“Stand up for your rights to clean air, clean water, clean soil, restorative justice and an equitable, sustainable transition to renewable energy. Stand up for your future,” organizers said.

The rally happened at Lady Bird Lake, where supporters watched from kayaks and rafts on the water.

Protesters displayed large banners and streamers to alert people to the climate crisis.