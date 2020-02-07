Texas Buffalo Soldier legacy lives on through TPWD outreach program

AUSTIN (KXAN) —The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Buffalo Solider heritage and outreach program celebrated its 25th anniversary with an exhibit unveiling Friday at the TPWD headquarters.

Sen. Royce West, along with Buffalo Soldier program founders Kenneth Pollard and Tad Gose, spoke at the event.

Part of the program was an outreach session with students from Ojeda Middle School. They learned how to track animals, fish with a cane pole and cook over a campfire.

“We are taking students who aren’t normally exposed to this type of history and hopefully blazing a trail for them to hopefully be more acclimated to the outdoors and getting out into our state parks,” said Luis Padilla Program Supervisor for the Buffalo Soldiers program. “So what you’ll see here is a representation of what’s in our history books but now they get to live it and experience it.

The students were also taught about the impactful work done by Texas Buffalo Soldiers during the Spanish-American War and both World Wars.

The exhibit will be on display at TPWD headquarters for the rest of the year, and then it will be moved to the Buffalo Solider museum in Houston.