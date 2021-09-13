Texas Book Festival modifies in-person events, citing safety concerns

Festival attendees enjoy a reading at the Read Me a Story tent at the 2017 Texas Book Festival. (Courtesy: Texas Book Festival)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This year’s Texas Book Festival will proceed with fewer in-person sessions than initially anticipated, as event organizers cite safety concerns amid rising COVID-19 cases.

In-person sessions, traditionally helped on the Texas State Capitol grounds, will relocate to two new venues to “better monitor attendee numbers and enact proper safety guidelines,” per the announcement.

The annual festival is scheduled to run Oct. 23-31 and will include a combination of in-person and virtual sessions.

Children’s storytime programming will be held at the outdoor amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway’s Symphony Square on Saturday, Oct. 30. Adult program sessions will continue at Austin Public Library’s Central Library branch on Sunday, Oct. 31.

“We love hosting our huge, rambling, open Festival at the State Capitol but, after much deliberation, we have decided it is safest to host the in-person portion of the Festival in venues where we can better monitor attendee numbers and enact proper safety guidelines,” the release read.

Given the decrease in in-person sessions, TBF representatives said the festival will be “greatly increasing” the number of virtual programs.

In-person sessions are free but will be limited in capacity, with attendance permitted on a first-come, first-serve basis, per TBF officials. Guests will be able to register for in-person sessions once the festival lineup is released in early October, the release added.

For more information on the Texas Book Festival, click here.