Texas backs-off last-minute extra $100 million plan for border operations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sunday afternoon, the Texas House and Senate chose not to move forward with an extra $100 million funding plan for border surge operations; hoping the Trump administration would pay them back.

After the House and Senate picked negotiators to make a plan to pay the state's overdue bills - known as the supplemental budget - key lawmakers also planned to add $100 million to the Governor's Office for "surge operations necessary to secure the border."

This money was an addition to the $800 million, state leaders dedicate every year to border operations through the Department of Public Safety.

"This is absolutely not taking from that. This is money that was actually looked at as to be over and above that and in conversation with a number of folks in this body. We said this really looks like it could be a bit redundant," said Rep. John Zerwas, R-Richmond, when asked by Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, if this action would cut into the $800 base funding.

The money was projected to come out of the state's rainy day fund, which is predicted to reach a record amount over $15 billion dollars.

The 2019 legislative session ends on Monday. Lawmakers in the House and the Senate signed off on the supplemental budget, through Senate Bill 500. The border money was detailed in a state report, laying out the provisions of the bill.

The money would have gone into the Trusteed Programs Within the Office of the Governor but few details were available to know what specifically the money would've been spent on, other than Texas lawmakers hope to be repaid by the Trump Administration.

Negotiators for the House and Senate wrote in their committee report the money was earmarked to "work with the United States Department of Homeland Security to secure full federal reimbursement for funds."

Texas lawmakers have dedicated around $800 million every two years for border operations for the past six years. The money pays for state troopers to be stationed along the Texas-Mexico border. Critics question the effectiveness of that mission.

Also Sunday, the Texas House and Senate approved a two-year state budget of $250 billion - a record. It includes upwards of $6 billion for public education, including teacher pay and more per-student spending; another $5 billion will go to pay local property taxes to ease the burden on homeowners.

It also includes smaller items like the creation of a nearly $1.7 billion account that local governments can tap into after natural disasters, plus $445 million to build new mental-health hospitals. There's also 100 million for school safety upgrades.