AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas and Austin-area law enforcement agencies were awarded more than $16 million from the U.S. Department of Justice via the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program, according to a news release from Sen. John Cornyn’s office.

The recipients were announced as the Texas Office of the Governor, the City of Austin, Williamson County and Hays County. The awarded federal grants totaled $16,950,427, the release said.

Recipient Award Amount Texas Office of the Governor $16,452,044 City of Austin $447,239 Williamson County $14,058 Hays County $37,086 TOTAL $16,950,427 Information provided by Sen. John Cornyn’s office

The office said Austin and Travis County will use the money on public safety and training. Williamson County plans to fund community outreach and education programs and Hays County will use the funding for counseling and wellness resources for officers and family members.

“The Byrne JAG Program is the primary federal source of criminal justice funding for state and local governments and helps law enforcement agencies make Texas communities safer,” Cornyn said in the release. “This funding will empower law enforcement to target public safety needs specific to their communities, address criminal threats, and reduce crime rates in Central Texas and across the state.”