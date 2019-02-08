Texas Attorney General holds off on investigating flawed voter list

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Texas Attorney General teamed with the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Health and Human Services Commission to roll out a new website, called doseofreality.texas.gov. (KXAN Photo/ Phil Prazan)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Attorney General's office sent a letter to key Senators saying they will hold off on illegal voting investigations after the Secretary of State answered tough questions from state Senators over a flawed non-citizen voter list.

Two weeks ago, the SOS released a ‘non-citizen’ voter list to counties and to the AG for prosecution with confirmed United States citizens on the list.

During the Senate Committee on nominations, Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin, asked acting Secretary of State David Whitley to ask the Attorney General to hold off on investigating the list.

