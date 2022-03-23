AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote a letter to the Austin Independent School District superintendent Tuesday, condemning the district’s “Pride Week” events.

Paxton wrote in the letter the lesson plans deal head-on with sexual orientation and gender identity, topics that are “unmistakably” human sexuality instruction and are “governed by state law.”

Paxton said parents, not school districts, are in charge of sex education. He said by hosting Pride Week, in its current form, AISD is breaking state law.

“I want all our LGBTQIA students to know that we are proud of them and that we will protect them against political attacks,” AISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde wrote on Twitter in response.

Paxton also said he’s received reports of “community circles,” which he described as “group discussions on sensitive topics that students are encouraged to keep confidential, presumably from parents.”