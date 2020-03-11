Texas Advocacy Project to accept ‘Handbags for Hope’ donations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Advocacy Project (TAP) has distributed more than 45,500 handbags to women across Texas since their Handbags for Hope campaign launched 13 years ago.

With the help and support of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and CommUnityCare Health Centers, TAP is again asking for more donations: handbags and diaper bags with legal toolkits.

Texas Advocacy Project CEO Heather Bellino will speak in front of former clients and domestic violence survivors, some of whose lives were impacted by the program, at the CommUnityCare Health Center in north Austin Wednesday morning.

“A woman’s handbag represents something deeply private to its owner − a kind of survival kit for life in a modern world. For those experiencing power-based abuse, it may also serve as a life-saving utility,” TAP said in their press release.

In 2019, TAP served over 4700 clients, impacting the lives of over 10,000 women and their children. That same year, the agency distributed the bags to hospitals for the first time, making them available to survivors of rape. After a survivor goes through a rape exam they often have to leave behind clothing and belongings, which TAP describes as “an extremely dehumanizing experience.” They believe if a survivor leaves the hospital with their belongings in a handbag versus a plastic bag, it “not only gives some dignity back, it also gives hope through the agency’s free services.”

The 2020 campaign runs through April 10. The goal is “providing solutions to lead those experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault to safety and free legal services.”

Each bag is fitted with:

A discreet tag that lists TAP’s toll-free legal line 1-800-374-HOPE

Safety planning information

Allstate foundation’s financial empowerment planning guide

Their 2020 collaboration with CommUnityCare Health Centers reaches out to at-risk moms-to-be, as TAP states in their press release, “Pregnant women are particularly vulnerable to domestic violence.” They will distribute diaper bags containing the same legal toolkits as well as provide a training series. The series is meant to give providers the tools to effectively engage with pregnant women and new mothers. Topics include personal safety and health concerns presented by domestic violence.