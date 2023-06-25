AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a World War II veteran from Central Texas needed an electric wheelchair to more comfortably get around, dozens of Texans pitched in.

Texans Carrie Baran and Chad Rudel coordinated to launch the fundraiser, benefitting 96-year-old veteran Jack Hugman, a Seaman 1st Class veteran with the U.S. Navy. Within a week’s time, approximately $2,000 was raised.

Baran met Hugman after helping organize a World War II Recognition Day on May 11 at the Texas Capitol. During that meeting, he mentioned to Baran the need for a new wheelchair.

Baran and Rudel worked together to find a mobility company in Cedar Park that delivered one to Hugman at his home in San Marcos. On Memorial Day weekend, Mobility City delivered the wheelchair — drawing Hugman to near tears, Rudel said.

“He was almost crying about how thankful he was for total strangers doing that,” Rudel said.

Jack Hugman is a 96-year-old veteran who served as a Seaman 1st Class with the U.S. Navy. (Courtesy: Carrie Baran)

For those who haven’t had the pleasure of meeting Hugman yet, Baran described him as a humble man who’s been actively involved in his community for generations.

One story, Baran said, encapsulates who Hugman is. He and his wife had been actively involved in their church’s bake sales for years, with his wife baking those cakes. After his wife passed away more than a decade ago, Hugman picked up the tradition.

“He still kept baking those cakes,” she said. “He’s just a truly humble man, and he could not believe perfect strangers would step up and do what they did.”

While certain holidays each year recognize the sacrifices and service of veterans, both Baran and Rudel said concerted efforts can — and do — need to be made year-round. Efforts as simple as buying a veteran their meal or thanking them for their service can go a long way, Rudel added.

“We can’t forget these soldiers,” he said. “We can’t forget the sacrifices they made.”