AUSTIN (KXAN) — Seventy-five years ago on Monday, India declared its independence from the United Kingdom. A group gathered on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol on Saturday to celebrate the occasion.

The eighth annual Parade of India featured music, food, national anthems and a celebration of tradition.

Celebration of Indian Independence Day on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol (KXAN: Jake Sykes)

Celebration of Indian Independence Day on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol (KXAN: Jake Sykes)

Celebration of Indian Independence Day on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol (KXAN: Jake Sykes)

Celebration of Indian Independence Day on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol (KXAN: Jake Sykes)

Celebration of Indian Independence Day on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol (KXAN: Jake Sykes)

Celebration of Indian Independence Day on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol (KXAN: Jake Sykes)

Celebration of Indian Independence Day on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol (KXAN: Jake Sykes)

Celebration of Indian Independence Day on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol (KXAN: Jake Sykes)

Celebration of Indian Independence Day on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol (KXAN: Jake Sykes)

Celebration of Indian Independence Day on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol (KXAN: Jake Sykes)

Celebration of Indian Independence Day on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol (KXAN: Jake Sykes)

“I have two kids myself, and I’m really excited that there are so many little Indian kids who are learning all the Indian forms, so I’m keen now. I’ll probably push my kids to learn one of these dances,” said event attendee Swati Gard.