AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Longtime Austin restaurant El Arroyo is taking its Tex-Mex fare across the Lone Star State.

It is planning a multi-unit expansion across Texas, according to Ellis Winstanley, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Paige.

That will begin in New Braunfels, where the Winstanleys last year bought with a college friend Rockin’ R River Rides, a tubing and entertainment company that has become a destination for those looking to float the Guadalupe River. A two-story structure at the site will be turned into an El Arroyo location, complete with banquet space for events, according to My San Antonio.