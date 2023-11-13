AUSTIN (KXAN) — The State will continue to call witnesses in the murder trial for Kaitlin Armstrong Monday.

Armstrong is accused of shooting and killing pro cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson on May 11, 2022.

On Thursday, testimony ended with a digital forensic detective with the Austin Police Department going through GPS data he analyzed from Armstrong’s Jeep. The State presented an interactive map that showed Armstrong’s Jeep in the neighborhood of the east Austin home where Wilson was killed on the night of the murder.

Follow live updates from KXAN’s Brianna Hollis on social media platform “X” below:

Back at the courthouse this morning for #KaitlinArmstrong's murder trial. Testimony ended last week w/ an APD digital forensic detective addressing GPS data showing Armstrong's Jeep near the home where prosecutors say she killed Mo Wilson in May 2022. Follow live updates here. pic.twitter.com/wKw3JtW9HU — Brianna Hollis (@BriHollisNEWS) November 13, 2023

Earlier in the trial, the state prosecutors displayed several home surveillance videos that show what they say was Armstrong’s Jeep near the home at the time as well. Police also said they found Armstrong’s DNA on Wilson’s bike in the grass near the murder scene.

Armstrong’s attorneys’ primary argument during opening statements was that no cameras caught Armstrong herself at the home.

Cameras are not permitted in the courtroom during testimony, but KXAN has a crew inside and will update this article throughout the day.

Digital forensic detective addresses phone records from May 11

Prosecutors called Detective Daniel Portnoy back to the stand Monday morning. He primarily addressed GPS data last week. This week, prosecutors had him go through data he extracted from laptops and cellphones belonging to Armstrong, Wilson and Armstrong’s former boyfriend Colin Strickland.

Portnoy said Wilson’s phone data showed her phone in use for about 45 essentially consecutive minutes before the 9:15 p.m. on May 11, when police say Wilson was killed.

Portnoy said Armstrong’s phone was shut off from 7:30 to 9:47 p.m. that evening. He also addressed another device with a sim card linked to an out-of-state number registered to a “K. Armstrong.”

History of the case

On May 11, 2022, Austin police found Wilson with a gunshot wound at an east Austin home. She ultimately died at the scene. Wilson, originally from Vermont, was in town for a race in Texas.

Police said Armstrong’s Jeep was in the area of the home where authorities found Wilson dead around the time of the shooting. On May 14, surveillance video captured Armstrong at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. On May 17, APD issued a murder warrant for Armstrong.

She eventually made her way to Costa Rica, where U.S. Marshals found and arrested her on June 30, 2022. Police said she cut and dyed her hair and had a bandage on her nose and bruised eyes.

There is currently a gag order on the case, so no one connected to it can comment on the proceedings until the trial concludes.