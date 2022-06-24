AUSTIN (KXAN) — A legendary Austin store is shutting down for good after 33 years.

Tesoros Trading Company will close Sunday after being at 1500 South Congress Ave.

The store sells folk arts and crafts from more than 20 countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa.

“The time has come to refocus our business. We’re still going to continue working with artisans and selling to shops around the country. But we wanted to just retire from retail on Congress Avenue, even though it has been wonderful to us,” said Kisla Jimenez, Tesoros’ owner.

Tesoros Trading Company is shutting down its physical store Sunday. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

The store will still be online. Jimenez said Tesoros will still do pop-ups “here and there” around Austin.

No word on what will replace Tesoros’ physical location on South Congress Avenue and West Elizabeth Street.