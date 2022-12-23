AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Tesla Inc. plans to further entrench itself along the State Highway 130 corridor with added infrastructure at its gigafactory site east of Austin, public filings show.

Construction is expected to begin on a new project at 1 Tesla Road in the coming days, according to a Dec. 20 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

And plans filed with the city of Austin further indicate Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) has its eye on developing land it owns west of SH-130, including the construction of a wastewater interceptor.

