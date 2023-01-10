AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Tesla’s titanic Austin gigafactory could begin to get substantially larger in the coming weeks.

Plans filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation Jan. 9 indicate that the electric vehicle manufacturer plans to pour $717 million into constructing 1.4 million additional square feet of space at its Austin gigafactory — starting as early as the end of the month. The plans call for four new buildings to be built and finished out at 1 Tesla Road.

It’s the second major employer in Austin this week to indicate that now is the time to build for the years to come, despite the uncertainty on the horizon in the coming year.

