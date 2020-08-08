Tesla is already hiring construction, HR workers in Austin

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Tesla Inc. officially announced it was bringing its next car assembly plant to Austin a little more than two weeks ago, but the electric carmaker isn’t wasting any time when it comes to establishing a presence on the ground in the Texas capital, with dozens of job openings.

The company has 39 job openings in Austin posted on its career website. But once customer support and energy installation jobs are removed, there appear to be 24 postings related to the gigafactory. And it’s possible the company is looking for multiple people to fill some of the open roles.

Most of the openings are construction related: construction safety manager, structural designer, civil engineer. Site work has already started at the factory site, northeast of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, off the State Highway 130 toll road. A site plan application for the Tesla factory was filed Aug. 4 with the city of Austin Development Services Department.

