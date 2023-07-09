AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tesla will begin hiring drivers who will help test vehicle performances, according to job postings on the vehicle manufacturer’s website Sunday.

The company is seeking applicants who, if hired, will serve as a “seasonal vehicle operator.” These employees will “operate a vehicle in a designated area for data collection” and help write drive reports detailing on observations or issues, per a job posting.

The company is hiring for operators in the following cities:

Austin, Texas

Brooklyn, New York

Elgin, Illinois

Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

Draper, Utah

Denver, Colorado

Bellevue, Washington

Marina Del Rey, California

Miami, Florida

Boynton Beach, Florida

Roswell, Georgia

Tempe, Arizona

Farmer’s Branch, Texas

Peabody, Massachusetts

Fremont, California

The positions are described as “at-will, temporary” work, with the assignment expected to last roughly three months. The expected compensation is listed between $18 and $48 per hour.

More details on the available roles are posted online.