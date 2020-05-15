Tesla considering building next factory in Austin

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, the company logo shines on the grille of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Tesla is now worth more than General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler combined, even though the Big Three together sell more cars and trucks in two weeks than Tesla does in a whole year. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Capitol is in the running as Tesla’s choice for its next factory for the site of its next factory, according to CNBC.

CNBC says another location being considered for its fifth Gigafactory is Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A report by Electrek previously stated that source close to Tesla CEO Elon Musk had decided the new Gigafactory would for sure be coming to Austin.

The Electrek report said those close to the project say Musk has asked a team of engineers from the Nevada Gigafactory to begin drawing up plans for the new Austin location.

Musk reportedly wants development of the new factory to happen very quickly. Electrek’s sources told them Musk wants the factory to have Tesla Model Ys coming out of the plant by the end of the year.

CNBC says Tesla may also be evaluating other locations for the Gigafactory.