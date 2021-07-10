Tesla, behind developing east Austin’s newest solar-powered community, aims to reduce demand on electric grid

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tesla continues bringing the energy to Austin — and this time it’s solar powered.

The company is aiming to trailblaze the nation’s most sustainable residential community, with building already underway in Southeast Austin. The company is partnering with Brookfield Asset Management and Dacra — two companies with real estate expertise.

The project, SunHouse at Easton Park, is creating a new model for the design and construction of large-scale housing projects. With sustainable features like solar and battery powered products, the goal of the collaboration is to create technology-driven and energy independent communities.

Elon Musk says this project will change the future of housing.

“Neighborhood solar installations across all housing types will reshape how people live,” said Musk in a release.

The project began last month by sampling homes under construction. It will unfold in phases over the next year. The goal is for the final phase to unveil an energy-neutral, sustainable community.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said the city is being watched on a global stage.

“I am excited for the Tesla, Brookfield and Dacra partnership’s approach to sustainable energy and housing as an example of the out-of-box thinking that continues to make our community a beacon of innovation for the rest of the country and world,” said Adler.

Project managers hope the sustainable houses will reduce the demand on the electric grid and residents could potentially be compensated for returning power to the energy grid.

Each house will also include electric vehicle charging stations and a back-up storage in the event of a power outage.

Homebuyers interested can find more information on the Easton Park website.