Terry Miles, man who kidnapped two girls, found guilty on all counts Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The trial for Terry Miles came to end Tuesday afternoon, which ended with a sentence of guilty on all four counts for which he was being tried.

Miles, 44, was sentenced in the 2017 taking of two Round Rock girls across state lines and into Colorado after their mother, Tonya Bates, was found dead. Miles was found guilty on two counts of kidnapping, one count of transporting a minor with intent to engage in sex and one count of interstate travel with intent to engage a minor in sex.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's office, testimony at trial indicated that Miles likely killed Bates by bludgeoning her on the head with a heavy flashlight. DNA evidence indicated that Bates' blood was found on one of Miles' sneakers.

Trial testimony also revealed that Miles repeatedly engaged in sexual relations with the 14-year girl he had kidnapped over a five-month period before being arrested Jan. 3 in La Vera, Colorado. DNA evidence indicated that Miles was the source of semen found in the 14-year old’s underwear that she was wearing at the time she was found. Miles was also shown to be the source of semen found on a towel at the remote campsite where they hid out after arriving in Colorado.

In closing arguments Tuesday morning, the prosecution insisted Miles used abuse to groom his two victims before allegedly killing Bates; a crime for which Miles has not been formally charged.

The defense argued that Miles deeply cared for the girls and that he was acting in a way to protect them.

After the jury's decision, the lead attorneys and the Round Rock chief of police gathered on the courthouse steps to celebrate their win and make two points especially clear.

"Boy, am I really glad that there is a mandatory minimum in this case when you are talking about kidnapping a minor not related to you, taking them across state lines, sexually abusing them. I'm glad that there is a 20-year mandatory minimum in this case," said U.S. attorney John Bash.

"This is a wake-up call to many others out there to make sure the people you entrust your children with are trusted and well-vetted and aren't going to commit this type of heinous crime," said assistant U.S. attorney Matthew Devlin.

The defense for Terry Miles refused to comment.

“I am pleased with the guilty verdict against Terry Miles. I would like to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI and the men and women of the Round Rock Police Department and all our Law Enforcement partners who worked tirelessly on this case," said Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks. "Our prayers are that this verdict starts the healing process for the two victims."

Banks said hearing the victim's testimony helped him put the puzzle pieces together and understand the nature of the crime.

His department will work with the Williamson County District Attorney's office to decide if Miles will face additional murder charges in the death of the girls' mother, Tonya Bates.

Miles faces between 20 years to life in federal prison.