Terrifying 911 call shows one caller’s panic when she collided with rising floodwaters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two weeks ago on May 3, Central Texas was bombarded with heavy rainfall and rapidly spreading flood waters. A harrowing 911 call released Friday details the panic one driver experienced when she unexpectedly drove head-on into rising floodwaters.

Around 9:28 p.m. Travis County 911 received a call from a woman who had driven straight into a low water crossing on Bitting School Road she told dispatchers she didn’t even see.

After about five minutes on the phone with the dispatcher, the woman’s call was cut off. Rescuers attempted to get to her but were blocked by multiple roads impassable due to flooding. When the woman was able to call back, first responders found themselves in a more dire situation as she was now on the roof of her car which was filled with water.

After about 20-minutes on the phone with 911, STARFlight reached the woman and a rescue swimmer was deployed for a hoist extraction.

Between Austin, Hays and Blanco Counties, first-responders carried out at least 23 other water rescues during the flash flooding on May 3.