Terminal 6 club to close permanently after New Year’s Day shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The owner of Terminal 6 said he’s closing the bar for good after a shooting early New Year’s Day.

The shooting happened inside the club, owner Saveou Nasareddin said. He said he has no plans to reopen and doesn’t operate any other bars or clubs.

A man and a woman were shot, and after emergency personnel responded around 1 a.m. Wednesday, they determined the injuries were not life-threatening.

There have been two shootings near the club in the past few years. In July two people were sent to the hospital after a disturbance a little before 2 a.m. when the bars closed. In August 2018, the area around Terminal 6 was the scene of fights and an officer-involved shooting following a concert at the bar.