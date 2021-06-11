Tents catch fire near US 183 in northwest Austin, firefighters say it may have been intentionally set

Tents and “makeshift living structures” caught fire off US 183 near Pecan Park Boulevard Friday evening (Austin Fire Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are searching for a possible suspect after tents and “makeshift living structures” caught fire off U.S. 183 and Pecan Park Boulevard in northwest Austin Friday evening.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m. The Austin Fire Department reported the fire took place in a wooded area, and no injuries were reported.

First responders are clearing the scene now. They were able to extinguish the fire quickly, AFD said.

While AFD said witnesses told firefighters the fire was deliberately set, an official cause hasn’t been determined yet.

The fire is still being investigated, according to AFD.

AFD said the Austin Police Department is searching for a possible suspect. KXAN has reached out to APD for more details.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.