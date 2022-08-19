AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin and EMS Association members reached a tentative agreement for a one-year labor contract.

The $4.2 million wage proposal included pay raises that range from 4% to 11.2% depending on position and tenure, according to the city.

Officials said the one-year agreement would allow the city to hire experienced paramedics into the paramedic rank to help address current staffing shortages.

The wage proposal in the tentative agreement said the starting pay for entry-level EMTs would increase by 12.5% to $22/hour, the starting pay for paramedics would increase by 11.2% to $30.03/ hour, and all current employees would receive a pay increase ranging from 4% to 11.2%.

“This agreement responds directly to the very real financial pressures facing many EMS medics by providing $4.2 million in additional pay over the next year, while also balancing the City’s responsibility to our taxpayers,” Deven Desai, the chief labor relations officer for the City of Austin, said.



Emergency Medical Services Chief Robert Luckritz stated, “This agreement will allow us to continue to focus on recruitment and retention of our sworn staff through improvement of their quality of life, while helping us enhance the already exceptional care provided by our Austin-Travis County EMS clinicians to the residents and visitors of Austin and Travis County.”