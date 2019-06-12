Tenants rally for change at apartments failing health and safety codes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tenants in north Austin are calling on the city to step in at an apartment complex that's notorious for code violations.
A group rallied outside of the Creeks Edge Apartments (formerly Cross Creek Apartments) Tuesday evening, holding up signs to draw attention to the issues inside.
A spokeswoman for Austin's Code Department says right now, there are 37 active code violations at Creeks Edge, two of which have been deemed so dangerous that the people living inside of those apartments affected had to be relocated.
The complex has been listed as a "repeat offender" for code violations since 2014, through several different owners.
Tenants at Tuesday's rally said they deal with problems like mold, leaking ceilings, electrical issues and roaches.
Austin City Council Member Greg Casar was there, marching with them. He said he hoped the rally would be a wake up call for property management.
"They need to know that we're really open to them finally coming into compliance, but that on the back end, they could have their license revoked and be asked to no longer rent out open units if they continue to have units that aren't meeting basic health and safety standards," Casar said.
"What we need is to have Code Compliance and the Building and Standards Commission to have the will to close these places down for business if they are not going to get off the repeat offender list," said tenant Stephen Frischmuth. "If they're not going to improve their properties, if they're going to run them like slums, they need to be closed down."
A spokeswoman for the city's Code Department told KXAN right now, the city is working on finalizing its enforcement criteria for either suspending or revoking apartment complex's licenses. She told KXAN Creeks Edge would potentially fall under that criteria once it's finalized. The city could then take action, keeping landlords from renting out any more vacant units as long as they're out of code. However, people who already live in a complex not in compliance with code wouldn't be affected.
KXAN reached out to management at Creeks Edge, but hadn't heard back as of Tuesday evening.
For the love of cheese, 'Nacho Militia' fights for their rights at Scholz Garten
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Victory at last for nacho lovers everywhere and at least a bit of Austin's weirdness has been restored thanks to a group of cavers and University of Texas academics.
On Tuesdays, Austinites Sam Young, Strick Strickland and a group of friends dine together at Scholz Garten to enjoy a beer and a plate of nachos—just like they have most Tuesdays over the past 50 years.
This group stays connected around this shared space in downtown Austin, sharing a plate of cheese, chips and some jalapenos. Most started coming to Scholz's when they were students at UT. From there, the group stayed together by making Tuesday night a weekly tradition with Young coordinating the time and the place.Read the Full Article
How school finance bill will impact Austin area districts
Austin (KXAN) — On Tuesday, state leaders gathered as Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3 into law, a landmark public education finance reform bill.
The bill itself aims to reform school finance, reduce property taxes, and increase teacher pay. HB 3 will also decrease the amount of "recapture" payments, the controversial policy that forces property-wealthy school districts like Austin ISD to help pay for the schools in property-poor school districts.
In Texas, a district's property tax rate is made up of two parts: a maintenance and operations (M&O) tax rate and an interest and sinking (I&S) tax rate "which provides funds for payments on the debt that finances a district's facilities."Read the Full Article
Man shot at group of men after accusing one of cheating with his girlfriend, police say
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting at a group of men in a southwest Austin trailer park on Friday, June 7.
According to the arrest warrant, Jose Dennis Caballero, 35, drove up to the victim’s home at the Country Aire Mobile Home Park at 8220 W. State Highway 71, where the victim and several of his cousins were hanging out outside when Caballero allegedly started firing.
One of the cousins of the victim told police that the incident stemmed from a May 13 incident when Caballero’s brother had accused the victim of dating his girlfriend. The victim said that during that incident the brother broke a full beer bottle on his face/ear and then Caballero and three other unidentified men assaulted the victim’s cousin and threatened him with a gun.Read the Full Article
