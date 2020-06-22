Temporary bike lanes coming to Congress Avenue to help cyclists and scooter riders social distance

Congress Avenue, Austin on first day of stay at home order (Picture: KXAN/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin will install temporary bike lanes in downtown to allow cyclists and scooter riders more room to social distance during the pandemic.

“Temporary bike lanes are coming to Congress Avenue faster than you can say ‘soon.’ We’re rolling these out next week to give y’all enough space to bike or scoot from place to place,” the Austin Transportation Department tweeted Monday.

Temporary bike lanes are coming to Congress Avenue faster than you can say "soon." We're rolling these out next week to give y'all enough space 🚴‍♂️↔️🚴‍♀️ to bike or scoot🛴 from place to place. pic.twitter.com/hy9oXfGL1B — ATX Transportation (@austinmobility) June 22, 2020

The bike lanes will be installed next Tuesday, June 30 along Congress Avenue from Riverside Drive to 11th Street. They’ll provide more room for people using Congress and the Ann Richards Bridge.

Austin City Council members approved a resolution to create the temporary north and southbound lanes after receiving a petition advocating for them.

The city will block off outside travel lanes on Congress Avenue with cones to create the temporary bike lanes. Parking spots will not be affected.

They’ll be in place as long as there’s a need for social distancing. The city has also been directed by council members to consider how to transition the temporary lanes to a more permanent installation in the future.