Temporary bike lanes being installed on Congress Ave. Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is installing temporary bike lanes Tuesday on Congress Avenue to “ensure enough physical distance for all people” who use the street and the Ann Richards Bridge, the city says.

The lanes will run from Riverside Drive to 11th Street, and cones will be used to mark the protected space in the outside general travel lanes on Congress Avenue. The city says existing parking and local business and residential access won’t be changed, and it goes with the “Shop the Block” initiative.

The city says the lanes will be in place “as long as necessary to offer a safer and more comfortable space for people to maintain physical distancing guidelines.”

The lanes could offer a glimpse of what Congress Avenue could be in the future. The Austin City Council wants transportation and mobility city leaders to look into making the lanes, or something similar, into a permanent fixture when social distancing is no longer needed.