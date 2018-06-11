Teens with cancer, blood disorders taken by limo to magical prom

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Prom night is memorable for any student, but for some, it means a little more.

Dell Children’s Blood and Cancer Center held the Greatest Prom on Earth for teen cancer and blood disorder patients, who arrived at the AT&T Center in Austin by limousine Saturday evening.

“It’s a day where they can just come in, have fun, laugh and hopefully it is a huge distraction from what they are going through,” said the center’s Cindy Fitzpatrick.

Gina Carl, who is in remission, said, “This prom means a lot to me because this is my first prom… I am very excited.”

The patients, who are part of the Hungry Bunch, a support group for teens with cancer and blood disorders, got to enjoy circus entertainers, carnival-type games and a magic show.