AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teenager has been shot in south Austin on Saturday afternoon.

Police and medics were called to the incident at the 6700 block of Circle South Road at about 12:53 p.m.

EMS said a teenage male was injured in the shooting and has been taken to a trauma center for treatment.

His injuries were described as serious, but they are not expected to be life-threatening.

At this stage, it is unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection with this incident.