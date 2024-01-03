AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 14-year-old girl in Austin is fighting for her life after getting hit by a car over the weekend, according to the teen’s family.

They said they know little about what happened and are trying to get answers, but are running into a wall with the investigation.

ATCEMS responded to scene

On Dec. 30, Austin-Travis County EMS sent a social media post about a vehicle-pedestrian incident on Farmhaven Road that it responded to.

Medics said one person was unconscious at the scene.

“ATCEMS medics have transported a teenaged patient to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries,” it posted on social media.

Emani Carter said that was her younger sister, Treyshur Carter.

Treyshur Carter’s family said she goes to Bohls Middle School and is very active with several sports. (Photo: Emani Carter)

“Her neck is fractured,” Carter said. “They had to remove her spleen. She had problems with her kidneys.”

Carter said her sister was riding a scooter at the time.

“I just hear my mom screaming like, ‘My baby got hit.’ She knows how to watch her surroundings,” Carter said. “It was just really surprising, because she always makes it back in the house.”

Carter said they don’t know who did this and they worry the Austin Police Department isn’t doing everything they can.

So, they took matters into their own hands.

‘She’s the glue to our family’

“We’ve been knocking on the doors and asking if anyone has any cameras that point towards this road that could help us lead to the person that did this to my sister,” Carter said.

The family has also been collecting cans and other items found along the road. But she said some evidence is now missing.

“The lady that found her said that on New Year’s Eve morning they rode by there, and her scooter was still out on the side of the road,” Carter said. “By the time we got there that evening, the scooter was gone. So that is an important piece of evidence that was not taken by the police. It was a gray Razor scooter.”

Hours after KXAN reached out to the Austin Police Department about the case, the family said they finally received a call for the first time.

But, they told us they didn’t receive any update and were only told APD would be in touch.

So, Carter said they’ll continue surveying the scene to look for answers.

“It’s really hard to be grieving and then also be trying to figure out who did this to my sister,” Carter said.

She said the family is praying for a miracle as her sister, known as the life of the party, is now fighting for her life.

“She will light up any room. Everyone loves Treyshur,” Carter said. “That’s our baby. She’s the glue to our family. We really, really, really need her.”

APD told KXAN no arrests have been made and it’s an ongoing investigation. It said there is not more information available at this time.

The family said they hope the driver involved comes forward.

A community’s support

Carter said her sister attends Bohls Middle School and has received an outpouring of love and support from her community.

“The hospital is so crowded,” Carter said. “All of her friends from school, her coaches, the principal. They come every single day since she’s been in there.”

The family said Treyshur is active in sports and has a passion for basketball.

“Basketball was definitely her favorite. That was her dream,” Carter said. “She wanted to go to the WNBA.”

They hope and pray she’ll be able to fulfill that goal.