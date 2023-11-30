AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified the victim of a homicide in southeast Austin the day before Thanksgiving.

Last Wednesday around 12:37 p.m., APD responded to a disturbance call near the intersection of Deer Run Drive and Blue Dawn Trail where they located Alexander Jaimes, 17, with a gunshot wound.

Police took Jaimes to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives with the homicide unit and crime scene specialists responded to process the scene.

APD said in a release that the investigation determined Jaimes and a female suspect had argued then fought physically, which ended with the suspect shooting Jaimes.

No arrest has been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing. The suspect was known to the victim and APD said there is no ongoing threat to the community.