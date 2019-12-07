Teenage girl seriously injured after vehicle rolls over in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teenage girl suffered life-threatening injuries and three other people were hurt after a vehicle rolled over in central Austin late Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the 1300 block of Romeria Drive near Woodrow Avenue at 11:09 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said that two additional ambulances were requested to the scene as there were four patients in total.

The girl was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, medics said.

A man in his 20s was also taken to Dell Seton, though his injuries were described as minor.

The other two people involved in the incident refused transport to the hospital, EMS said.