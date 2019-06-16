Be aware: ATCEMS encourages public to enjoy outdoors without distraction

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin-Travis County EMS spokesperson is encouraging Austinites to be more aware as they enjoy the greenbelts because of injuries people have gotten this weekend from jumping off cliffs into water and also falling.

A teenage girl was rushed to the hospital Saturday after a man fell on her as he jumped off a cliff in the Bull Creek Greenbelt.

According to tweets from Austin-Travis County EMS, the incident happened in the 7800 block of North Capitol of Texas Highway in the Bull Creek Greenbelt around 7:06 p.m.

The girl was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with serious injuries, although they are not expected to be life-threatening.

On Sunday evening, ATCEMS responded to another rescue but on the Lower Bull Creek Greenbelt where a man in his 20s reportedly jumped head first into a shallow area of water.

STAR flight took him to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical injuries.

In a separate incident on Sunday, medics took a woman in her 20s to South Austin Medical Center after a reported fall on the rocks at the Barton Creek Greenbelt.

After these incidents, a spokesperson with ATCEMS has some advice for people who are enjoying the outdoors: