Teen on LSD ransacks west campus apartment, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested a teen Thursday evening after he allegedly broke into downtown Austin apartment complex while on LSD.

Authorities were sent to 1009 West 26th Street in West Campus for a call of a burglary. At the scene, the person who made the call told police the fire alarm in the building was pulled, and after returning to his apartment he found it being ransacked and covered in blood. He said his roommate told him he saw an intoxicated man run out just moments earlier.

Officers located the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Jayden Serrano, in the stairwell on the sixth floor of the complex. Police say Serrano was initially combative while being detained.

According to the arrest affidavit, while ransacking the apartment Serrano broke a flower pot, a candle, bedroom blinds, curtains and tore the vent of a microwave. Police say the damages total $116.31.

Why asked why he broke into the apartment Serrano told police he was looking for a girl he claimed he was in love with. Serrano also admitted to taking a large amount of LSD. Investigators confirmed he was exhibiting numerous side effects of LSD such as hallucinations, sweating, and aggressive behavior.

When asked if he pulled the fire alarm Serrano said he did. When asked why he said, “because I’m an idiot. Because of love.”

Another witness told police as he was leaving the building due to the fire alarm he saw Serrano running through the halls screaming. The witness said Serrano punched him in the face and ran off. He also said later in the evening after he returned home Serrano entered his apartment without permission. The witness said he was able to scare Serrano off.

Serrano was arrested and charged with criminal trespass of a habitation. He also faces a $5,000 bond.