AUSTIN (KXAN) — Paramedics were sent to southeast Austin Sunday morning after a car crash sent a teenager to the hospital with serious injuries.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the call of the crash came in around 2:21 a.m. They were dispatched to 3700-3950 Todd Lane in the McKinney area along State Highway 71.

A teenager was injured in the crash and declared a trauma alert.

He was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.