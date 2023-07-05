Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for July 5, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teenager was taken to the hospital after a crash in southwest Austin near the Circle C neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the teen was pinned inside a vehicle for around 25 to 30 minutes. The crash happened near La Crosse Avenue and Walpole Lane. ATCEMS reported the crash on social media at 11:31 a.m.

The teen has “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries,” ATCEMS said.

The Austin Fire Department and ATCEMS responded to the scene.