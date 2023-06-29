AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said Wednesday a teen died on June 18 after being hit by a car on the southbound lanes of Loop 360 just north of the Pennybacker Bridge in West Austin.

According to police, Griffin Frederick Von Roenn, 18, was struck by the sedan just before 5 a.m. on June 18 and died at the scene.

APD said the sedan driver stayed and cooperated with police and was not impaired.

The crash is being investigated as Austin’s 47th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 47 fatalities for the year, according to APD.

Anyone with information should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program online or by calling 512-472-8477.



