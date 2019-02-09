Teen killed in east Austin crash after car collided with pole Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to a crash in east Austin Saturday that has left one person dead and another with critical injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS responded to the call at around 12:48 p.m. at the corner Springdale Road and Rogge Lane. A car carrying three passengers collided with a telephone pole.

One teenage boy was pronounced dead on the scene and a woman in her 30s was transported to Dell Seaton Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries. There is no word yet on the condition of the third passenger. According to Austin Police, the boy who died was 13 years old.

The intersection at Springdale Road and Rogge Lane is closed as crews work to clear the scene. Expect delays in the area.