Teen killed in east Austin car wreck Saturday ID'd Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KXAN Photo [ + - ]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teen killed in an east Austin car wreck Saturday has been identified as 13-year-old Messiah Zion Mouton.

Austin police say Mouton was one of three passengers in a 1997 BMW Saturday afternoon when the driver of car he was riding in lost control, flipped over and hit a utility pole near the intersection of Springdale Road and Rogge Lane. Mouton was a student at Martin Middle School.

PAST COVERAGE: Teen killed in east Austin crash after car collided with pole

A woman in her thirties was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries.

This is the seventh fatal crash of 2019 so far with as many people dead. By comparison, by this date last year, there were five fatal crashes with six people left dead.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-5576. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.